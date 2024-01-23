Drone service in Bhubaneswar AIIMS starts, see details here

Bhubaneswar: For the first time ever in the healthcare sector, drone service in Bhubaneswar AIIMS has been started, said reliable reports in this regard on Tuesday. The information about the same has been given by the Executive Director of AIIMS Ashutosh Biswal.

According to reports, essential medical items such as blood, medicines and medical equipment shall be sent with the help of drones. A successful trial run has been organized by the hospital in this regard.

The drone took blood from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and went to Tangi hospital and successfully came back, said reliable reports. For the first time ever in Odisha such a step has been taken by AIIMS Bhubaneswar.