Krushi Odisha-2024 begins, dedicated to state’s women farmers

Bhubaneswar: The ‘Krushi Odisha-2024’ program began from today at the Janata Maidan and will continue for the next three days. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the event and dedicated to state’s women farmers.

During his address, Patnaik said that the event will recognize the contribution of women in agriculture and will encourage their involvement in this sector.

The CM said that it is time for women to march ahead in the field of agriculture as well. There are many opportunities for them in the field of agro business. There are many schemes–Amara Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana, Millet Mission, Coffee Mission etc.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the new campus of IMAGE and Krushi Udyog Bhawan built at an investment of Rs 113 crore in Siripur. Similarly, Krushi Udyog Bhawan is being established at Nayapalli at an investment of Rs 28 crore. It will encourage farmers of the state in the field of agro industries.

Patnaik also launched the ‘SAFAL’ portal of Odisha State Cooperative Bank’s Agricultural Loan Module with the aim to provide crop loans quickly and conveniently to the farmers. Besides, he inaugurated an agricultural exhibition organized on the occasion.

The Chief Minister felicitated eminent agricultural scientist Dr Swati Nayak and 10 successful women farmers of the State. He also awarded 17 farmers under the Mukhyamantri Abhinaba Krushi Yantrapati Saman Yojana.