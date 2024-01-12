Vedanta launches 3rd phase ‘Project Panchhi’ to recruit and empower young Odisha girls

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, launched its ambitious third phase of ‘Project Panchhi’ in Jharsuguda.

As part of the third phase of this significant project in Jharsuguda, 45 young girls have been identified for recruitment. The young women were handed over job offer letters and felicitated by Sunita Kisan, District Labour Officer and Sangeeta Meher, District Employment Exchange Officer.

Dipali Das, MLA, Jharsuguda and Aboli Sunil Naravane, Collector and District Magistrate, Jharsuguda joined the august occasion virtually.

Joining virtually, Dipali Das said, “Women are capable of reaching great heights, but most of them are not fortunate enough to pursue higher education. I commend Vedanta for bringing programs like Project Panchhi and urge them to introduce more such initiatives in the future. Jharsuguda is fortunate to have key industries operating in its vicinity and Vedanta has always been active in their CSR initiatives.”

In her address, Jharsuguda Collector said, “I extend my appreciation to Vedanta Aluminium for this wonderful initiative, which is helping young girls realize their dreams. Jharsuguda District Administration will always lend their support for such transformative initiatives.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Project Panchhi exemplifies Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment to empowering women. Our Chairman’s vision not only promises a brighter and more inclusive future for these young girls, but also heralds a ripple effect of positive change radiating throughout the communities that surround us.”

He further mentioned, “We believe in empowering the youth, particularly young girls, to overcome obstacles and achieve their aspirations. This initiative is a testament to our belief in the transformative power of education and the potential of these young minds to shape a better future.”

Dilip Sinha, CHRO, Vedanta Aluminium, added, “At Vedanta, we recognize the importance of creating equal opportunities for all, and Project Panchhi aligns perfectly with our commitment to cultivating talent, diversity, and equality. By investing in the education and empowerment of these young girls, we aim to break the cycle of limitations they face, therefore opening doors to a brighter future for them and their communities.”

Aliva Patel, one of the girls selected as part of the recruitment drive, expressed her feelings saying, “My mother encouraged me to pursue higher studies as she was unable to do it herself. I thank Vedanta for bringing forward this initiative and helping girls like us to pursue quality education as well as taking care of our placements afterwards. We have big dreams and Vedanta is helping us to realize them.”

Pertinent to mention here that, ‘Project Panchhi’ is Vedanta’s innovative corporate recruitment drive conceptualized under the visionary leadership of Vedanta’s Chairman, Anil Agarwal. It aims to employ 1000 girls from economically backward communities, across its diverse businesses in metals, mining, oil and gas situated pan-India.