‘Krushi Odisha-2021’ Inaugurated In Bhubaneswar

By WCE 3
‘Krushi Odisha-2021’ Inaugurated In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the ‘Krushi Odisha-2021’ virtually on Monday. The State-level agricultural expo is being held at Biju Patnaik Play Ground in Baramunda area of the State Capital City.

‘Integrated Farming – Towards Farmers Prosperity’ is the theme for the 5-day-long event, which is being jointly sponsored by the Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

The primary focus of the exhibition will be on innovations and best practices in Agriculture, Food Processing, and allied sectors and to make it more remunerative for the farmers.

Sources said that around 500 farmers are participating in the expo, which has a total of 160 stalls.

The event will conclude on March 19, 2021. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal is slated to attend the valedictory function as chief guest.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Ashram Donates Gold Ornaments To Devotees!

State

Shocking! Two Families Ostracized For Failing To Attend Village Meeting In Odisha

State

Ganjam District Administration Allows Danda Nacha By Observing COVID19 Guidelines  

State

Odisha: 3 buses catch fire at Puri Bus stand

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.