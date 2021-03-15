‘Krushi Odisha-2021’ Inaugurated In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the ‘Krushi Odisha-2021’ virtually on Monday. The State-level agricultural expo is being held at Biju Patnaik Play Ground in Baramunda area of the State Capital City.

‘Integrated Farming – Towards Farmers Prosperity’ is the theme for the 5-day-long event, which is being jointly sponsored by the Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

The primary focus of the exhibition will be on innovations and best practices in Agriculture, Food Processing, and allied sectors and to make it more remunerative for the farmers.

Sources said that around 500 farmers are participating in the expo, which has a total of 160 stalls.

The event will conclude on March 19, 2021. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal is slated to attend the valedictory function as chief guest.