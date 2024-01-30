Konark sun temple, Nilachakra of Puri Srimandir vanish from view due to dense fog in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Dense fog has returned to Odisha. Due to which, parts of Konark sun temple and Nilachakra of Puri Srimandir vanished from view on Tuesday morning, reports said in this regard.

Devotees have been not been able to witness the Nilachakra of Puri Srimandir due to the thick blanket of fog in Odisha. People are also witnessing difficulty in viewing Patitapabana.

Visibility at several places has been reduced due to the heavy fog in Odisha. Due to which, vehicles on the road can be seen moving with their lights on.

Konark Sun Temple was not visible today due to the thick blanket of fog. As a result of which, tourists were not able to see the Konark Sun temple from a distance.