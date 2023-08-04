Kendrapara: Elderly fisherman rescued 23 hours after being swept away in Mahanadi

Kendrapara: An elderly fisherman was rescued 23 hours after being swept away due to the strong current in the Mahanadi River in Kendrapara district.

One Surath Majhi ofGadarmita village under the Mahakalapada of the district had gone to the river for fishing with his boat yesterday. However, he went missing after being swept away by the heavy current of the water.

The locals then arranged two motorized boat to trace him. The employees of the fire services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) also had launched a search operation for him. However, they had to halt the search operation owing to darkness.

The rescue teams intensified the search operation today and spotted Surath around 12 kilometres away from the sea mouth.

Surath’s health condition is stated to be fine, said sources adding that his family members along with the villagers were extremely happy after he was found alive and got united with the family. “It was something unexpected. We were very worried for him. However, he came alive only because of the rescue team. I thank them for brining my husband alive,” said Rangalata Majhi, the wife of Surath.