Journalist found dead in rented house in Gopalpur, family alleges foul play  

Berhampur: A journalist was reportedly found dead from a rented house in Gopalpur area of Odisha’s Ganjam district today. The deceased has been identified as Jagannath Nayak, a native of Khairaputi village under Gangpur police station limits.

Nayak, who was working for a regional newspaper and had opened a fast food shop, was staying at a rented house in Redikasahi under the Gopalpur police station limits.

After Jagannath’s mobile continued to remain switched off since last Tuesday, his brother visited the rented house today to know about him. However, Jagannath’s brother suspected something fishy after getting some foul smell emitting from the closed house and informed the local police about it

Soon a team of cops led by Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) and Gopalpur Police station IIC reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The family members meanwhile alleged that he has been murdered and his golden chain and ring are missing. Police also recovered a stone and piece of wooden plank from the spot.

The body was sent to the hospital for postmortem, said sources adding that cops are expected to interrogate some neighbours to get some lead in the case.