Honey trap case: Archana Nag gets bail, will walk out of jail soon

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has reportedly granted bail to Archana Nag, the prime accused of the much hyped honey trap case of Odisha. The court granted her the bail in connection with the case filed against her by the (Enforcement Directorate) ED.

With the High Court granting her the bail today, Archana will now walk out of the Jharpada jail soon as she had earlier got the bail in two other cases- sextortion cases.

It is to be noted here that Archana was arrested on October 6 last year after three different cases were registered against her.

Odia film producer Akshay Parija had filed a sextortion case against her at Nayapalli police station for allegedly demanding ransom from him and threatening to publicize photographs and video of his intimate moments with Shradhanjali Behera, the co-accused in the case.

Another sextortion case was registered against her at Khandagiri police station. The enforcement directorate also had filed a money laundering case against her.

