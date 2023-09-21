IT raids in Bargarh of Odisha at 80 places simultaneously

Bargarh: The Income tax department has conducted simultaneous raids in 80 places in Bargarh district of Odisha, said reliable reports on Thursday.

According to reports, raids were conducted at 80 places at once. 80 places were under the scanner of Central Income Tax Department in Bargarh district for a few days said sources.

The department has raided some shops and oil manufacturing plants in the district, said reliable reports in this regard.

Reportedly, the Balgopal Oil Mill has also been raided by the IT department officials. The CA involved in the company and his properties have also been raided.

Information has been given by the Income Tax Department officials about the planning and execution of the raids in 80 places of the state including Bargarh district.

Also Read: Sudam Marndi Gets Revenue And Disaster Management Ministry Of Odisha