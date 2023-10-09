Irregularity in ASO recruitment! Orissa HC to hear Writ Petitions filed against single judge’s order after Durga Puja

Cuttack: In a latest development in the controversy over the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) recruitment examination conducted by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the Orissa High Court today decided to hear the Writ Petitions filed against a single judge’s earlier order after Durga Puja.

A bench comprising acting Chief Justice Dr. Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarang and Justice MS Raman today heard the two Writ Petitions filed by Satyabrat Nayak, Kabita Jena and others. The bench was informed that OPSC had also filed a separate writ appeal against the single judge’s verdict.

Apart from scheduling to hear the Writ Petitions after the Durga Puja vacation, the High Court bench also extended the stay order pronounced on August 9 (on the selection process of ASOs) till the next hearing.

It is to be noted here that the High Court on July 31 had rejected the review and writ petitions filed in connection with the alleged irregularities in conduct of ASO recruitment examination conducted by OPSC. The court also upheld its previous order regarding publication of fresh merit list.

Earlier on May, the Orissa High Court has scrapped the merit list published by the OPSC for the recruitment examination conducted for 796 Assistant Section Officers. The court has further ordered the commission to publish a fresh merit list on the basis of marks obtained by candidates within two months.

OPSC conducted the ASO recruitment exam for a total of 796 Group-B posts on August 27, 2022. The Merit list was released on November 7, 2022. However, it was withheld following allegations of irregularities in the examination.

While hearing petitions regarding irregularities in the examination, the court ordered the publication of a fresh merit list on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the written examination, within two months.

Nearly, four lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment exam.