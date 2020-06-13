Paralakhemundi: IPS officer and Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma has adopted a tribal village, Sindibur under Gumma block in Odisha’s Gajapati district.

Sharma, a 2010 batch IPS officer, visited the backward village on Friday and interacted with the residents assuring to fulfil their basic requirements at the earliest.

“I interacted with the villagers to find out their problems. Some of my old students of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) in Chhattisgarh have decided to contribute for the development of the villag. We will put our best effort to develop the village,” said Sharma who was in teaching profession before joining IPS.

As many as 19 families comprising of around 120 persons reside in the hilltop village. Almost all persons fall under below poverty line. They lack of the means necessary to meet basic personal needs, such as food, clothing, and shelter.

The village also lacks all-weather road connectivity.

Earlier the Gajapati SP hit the headlines for lending her voice for awareness songs related to safety of woman and fight against Covid-19.