International Chess Master Padmini Rout gets married, know details

Bhubaneswar: International Chess Master from Odisha Padmini Rout today tied the nuptial knot in a grand manner a hotel in Bhubaneswar’s Patia area.

Rout, who holds the titles of International Master and Woman Grandmaster, tied the knot with Jaykishin Mankani of Mumbai as per the Vedic rituals. Mankani is an IT professional.

Apart from the family members and friends of Rout and Mankani, several eminent Chess players of Odisha and the country attended the wedding function and blessed the newly-wed couple.

