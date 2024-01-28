5T Chairman VK Pandian reviews projects in Keonjhar district

Bhubaneswar: 5T Chairman and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian today reviewed progress of various developmental works in Keonjhar district and interact with students and general public during his visit as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Pandian participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at DD University Ground and interacted with students of all colleges of Keonjhar. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements. Pandian said that the college transformation projects in the district will be completed by February.

Pandian reviewed the progress of Development of Maa Tara Tarini Temple, Ghatagaon at a cost of R 50 Crs. He also reviewed the progress of Kanupur Irrigation Project, Anandapur Barrage Project and Mega Lift Irrigation Projects at a total cost of Rs 6120 Crs and would irrigate an ayacut area of 2,44,550 Acres.

Later, he reviewed the progress of two Instream Storage Structures at Santeibhanja and Telkoi at a total cost of Rs 96 Crs. Both the projects have been taken up based on grievances and demands given by people to Sri Pandian in June when he visited Keonjhar.

The 5T Chairman also reviewed other Major Projects – Development of Bhimkund into a major tourist destination at a total cost of Rs. 19 Crs, Development of Baladev Jew Temple at Keonjhar, Gupt Ganga & Brahmeswar Temple at Gonasika, Sitabinji Temple and Sidha Matha in Keonjhar, all being implemented at a total cost of Rs. 14 Crs.

This apart, he also reviewed the progress of Major Projects – Drinking Water Projects for the entire district at a total cost of Rs. 4068 Crs, Major Road Projects at a total cost of Rs. 219 Crs and other Major Bridge Projects.

Pandian interacted with the public at Silsuan in Keonjhar and received the grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.

