IMD predicts rain & rise of temperature in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The city-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a Yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightening over several districts of Odisha.

According to the forecast of the weather department, thunderstorm with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Balangir, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Likewise, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput , Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Balasore and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha, said the IMD.

Temperature Forecast:

No large change in Maximum temperature (Day temperature) over the districts of Odisha during next 24 hrs and gradual rise by 3 to 5 degree Celsius thereafter.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours:

Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain/thunderstorm. Maximum and minimum temperature very likely to be around 36 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) have advised the concerned collectors of the above mentioned districts to stay alert and take necessary steps for the safety of the people and submit a report on the damage, if occurred due to thunderstorm, whirlwind, hailstorm, lightning immediately for information of the government.

Local administrations of the urban areas also have been directed by the SRC to follow the traffic advisories.