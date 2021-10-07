Huge cache of explosives seized in Odisha

explosives seized in jajpur

Jajpur: A huge cache of explosives has been seized from underground from a field near Gangei Duburi quarry in Jajpur on Wednesday.

Based on a reliable information, the officials of Dharmasala Tahasil along with Jenapur police conducted a raid late last night and seized the illegally stored huge quantity of explosives.

Thereafter, the site was dug with the assistance of a bomb squad and with the help of a JCB machine. The operation continued for a longer period of time.

The officials have initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertained the exact amount of seized explosives and who all were involved in the illegal business.

Earlier on October 1, Khordha Police destructed some seized explosives in an abandoned stone quarry in the district. Following the massive explosion at Balanga Police station in Puri, Odisha Crime Branch had issued guidelines that stated “Explosive materials, corrosive substances and highly inflammable materials should not be kept ordinarily in the police station malkhana (store).”

“In case it is not safe to keep such material at the malkhana, the assistance of the Bomb Disposal Squad and other specialised agencies be taken for diffusion or destruction of the same,” it added.

Also read: Explosion at Balanga Police Station: Sub-Inspector suspended due to negligence of duty

