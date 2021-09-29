Explosion at Balanga Police Station: Sub-Inspector suspended due to negligence of duty

Puri: The Sub-Inspector of Balanga Police Station in Puri has been suspended by SP Kanwar Vishal Singh due to negligence of duty during the massive explosion that took place on Monday night. Reporetdly, sub-inspector Tapoi Nayak was in charge of the Malkhana of the police station.

A huge quantity of explosives was seized during a raid and was kept at the police station building that triggered the blast. The roof of the police station had collapsed due to the explosion that led to severe cracks in the walls, added reports.

The entire building was reduced to debris while several documents and many electronic equipment was completely destroyed in the fire. However, no injuries and casualty have been reported yet.

On getting the information, SP Singh along with Pipili SDPO Debadutta Baral and other senior officials rushed to police station for inspection at the blast site to ascertain the exact cause behind the explosion.

