Historic Bali Yatra begins in Cuttack from today

Cuttack: The historic Bali yatra is set to begin from today in Cuttack city. The historic trade fair will be held in the Bali yatra ground on the banks of Kathajodi river. The city is geared up for the Bali yatra as it is being held after two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19. People have already seen arriving at the Bali yatra ground.

Huge crowds have started to gather to see the colorful light decorations and the replicas of various places in Cuttack. People will also get to enjoy the ‘Cuttack in Cuttack’ pavilion this year, which is constructed by the CMC and administration on a huge ten-acre area.

In addition, DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal has inaugurated the sand art at the Bali yatra grounds. One of the attractions of this year is the sand art of sand artist Padmashri Sudarshan Patnaik. A 30 feet high sand art has been created inside the ‘Cuttak in Cuttack’ pavilion. Around 25,500 lamps along with a boat are also used in this sand art.

The Cuttack administration aims to place this sand art in the Limca Book of Records. Many dignitaries including mayor Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi, DCP Pinak Mishra will join in the opening ceremony.