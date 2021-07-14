Heavy rains to lash parts of Odisha in 24 hours, IMD Issues Yellow Warning to 16 districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning to 16 districts of Odisha on Wednesday, for the next 24 hours.

According to the midday weather bulletin published by the Met department, Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi till 08:30 am of July 15, 2021.

The weather forecast and warning by Met department for the next 5 days are as follows:

Day 1 (valid from 1:30 PM of July 14, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 15, 2021)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, and Jajpur.

Day 2 (valid from 08:30 AM of July 15, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 16, 2021)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (valid from 08:30 AM of July 16, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 17, 2021)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (valid from 08:30 AM of July 17, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 18, 2021)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Day 5 (valid from 08:30 AM of July 18, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 19, 2021)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, and Cuttack.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, and Kandhamal.