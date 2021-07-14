Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: Star couple appears at conciliation centre in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: In the matter of marital discord between Odia actress Varsha Priyadarshini and her actor cum politician husband Anubhav Mohanty, the star couple appeared at the Conciliation Centre in Cuttack of Odisha on Wednesday.

Earlier, on July 9 the actors had appeared separately at the Conciliation centre and hence had been summoned to appear at the conciliation centre for counselling on July 14.

Ramakrushna Ratha, the advocate for Barsha informed that Anubhav has applied for closure of conciliation. It will be answered in the next date.

Earlier on July 8, Anubhav lodged a written complaint at Purighat police station alleging that Barsha has been conspiring against him. However, Barsha refuted the allegations.