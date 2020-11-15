Govt-recognised startups in Odisha increase to 774

Bhubaneswar: The number of startup ventures in Odisha has grown up to 774 with employment opportunities for more than 6,000 youths, said an official on Sunday.

“The state startup Council recognised the first startup in June 2017. Since then because of the overwhelming support, the number of recognized startups has increased to 774, including 250 women-led units, by November this year,” added Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Secretary Satyabrata Sahu.

Sahu said more than Rs 15 crore financial assistance has been provided to 196 startups and incubators sponsored through 13 nodal agencies.

Chairing the state startup Council meeting, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed to scale up the start-up ecosystem in Odisha through strategic partnership and facilitating policy intervention.

He emphasised on a strong relationship of support, facilitation and handholding between the incubators and the startup entrepreneurs.

Tripathy ordered to put in place an advanced startup hub in the state with state-of-the-art common facilities.

It was decided to complete setting up the hub by March 2021. It would be a centre of excellence with co-working spaces, fab-lab and common services under one roof.

The Chief Secretary ordered to expedite the process for the launching of the fund-of-funds for startups.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra participated in the discussions and advised making the start-up ecosystem more vibrant with constant follow-up and outcome assessment.

The meeting accorded in-principle approval for providing financial assistance to five startups and four incubators.

The startups considered for assistance included Awalk Innovation Pvt. Ltd, Subhalaxmi Future Solution (OPC) Pvt Ltd, Sanlop Health Care Solutions Pvt Ltd, Batti Ghar Sustainable Solution Pvt Ltd and Xioty Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The incubators considered for assistance included Incovations Foundation, Berhampur; Sri Sri University Innovation Pvt Ltd, Bhubaneswar; Foundation for Technology and Business Incubation, NIT Rourkela, and KIIT Technology Business Incubator, Bhubaneswar.

The overall assistance considered for these units is nearly Rs 2.88 crore.

(IANS)