Girl dies after coming in contact with live wire during Kumar Purnima celebrations in Keonjhar

Anandapur: A girl was killed on the spot after she came in contact with a live wire at Sailanga village under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district on Saturday.

The fatal incident occurred during the observance of Kumar Purnima.

Report says, the young was preparing her plate for Chand Puja when she came in contact with live wire and was electrocuted. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead.

A pall of gloom descended in the entire village after the incident.

(More details awaited)