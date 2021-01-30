Ganja Worth Around Rs 25 Lakh Seized From Blanket-Laden Vehicle, 6 Arrested In Gajapati

By WCE 3 26
Adava Police Station

Mohana: Ganja worth around Rs 25 lakh was reportedly seized from a blanket-laden truck by cops during patrolling in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Saturday.

Adava Police of the district waylaid the vehicle which was carrying blankets while conducting a patrolling near Nalaghat and seized around four quintals of contraband after inspecting it.

The truck has also been seized by the cops.

The ganja was being transported from Mandimera village of Gajapati district to Berhampur in Ganjam district, said sources adding that as many as six ganja smugglers also have been arrested from the spot for their involvement in the case.

The source further said that the market value of the seized ganja is expected to be worth around Rs 25 Lakh.

The arrested persons will be forwarded to the court, added the sources.

