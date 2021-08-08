Ganja worth 80 lakhs seized in Koraput district of Odisha, 2 arrested

By WCE 1
ganja seized in odisha

Koraput: Lamtaput police on Sunday seized over 809 kg of Ganja near Changudipada Chhak in Koraput district and apprehended two persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Jaswant Singh and Harendra Singh. They are native of Uttar Pradesh.

On basis of reliable information, the Lamptaput police got information about the movement of the suspicious articles. A team led by SI Dilip Pradhan and ASI Maheshwar Kishani intercepted a Eicher near Changudipada Chhak and conducted a raid.

Related News

Odisha woman gives birth to four babies at SCB Medical in…

BMC seals Unit-4 Non-veg market for Covid norms violation

During the raid, they seized 809 kg 600 gm of contraband worth 80 lakhs from their possession and seized two mobile phones and other documents.

The ganja was illegally transported from Badel area of Koraput district to Uttar Pradesh.

Later, the Machkund police registered a case and have started a probe into the matter.

You might also like
State

Odisha woman gives birth to four babies at SCB Medical in Cuttack

State

Odisha registers 69 more Covid-19 deaths

State

Nuapada CDVO under Vigilance scanner in Odisha, Rs 2,77 lakh cash recovered

State

BMC seals Unit-4 Non-veg market for Covid norms violation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.