Free auto-rickshaw services in Puri launched, here’s how to avail

Puri: Two news associations have been formed to provide free auto-rickshaw services in Puri City. The two news associations are Sri Jagannath Drivers’ Association and Nandighosa Auto Bahini.

As per the motto of the associations, the members have taken oath to provide free auto-rickshaw services to the differently-abled people visiting the Pilgrim City. The members have vowed not to drive the vehicles under the influence of alcohol and not to misbehave with the passengers.

They also have assured not to charge more than the exact fare and will return the belongings of the passengers, if they forget. In case they cannot meet the passengers, the drivers will hand over the belongings to the police.

In order to avail the free auto-rickshaw services, the differently-abled people have to travel in the auto of any of the members of the association.

A WhatsApp group of the members of the associations has been created for their conveniences so that they can communicate and discuss about their issues and problems and stay united and help each other in times of problems and difficulties.

Meanwhile, the members of the association urged the local administration to allow them to drive their vehicles till the Marchikot Chhak.

Also Read: Odisha CM Inaugurates OPTCL TECH Tower