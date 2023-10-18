Odisha CM inaugurates OPTCL TECH Tower

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the OPTCL Tech Tower today at Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar. This Rs 55 Crore worth multi-story building will function as Corporate Office of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian was present.

The building has been constructed with modern architecture and technology to ensure the safety of the workspace and the building is an energy-efficient building.

It is worth mentioning here that Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited is engaged in providing uninterrupted and quality electricity service to the people of Odisha and plays a major role in the progress of the power sector. The CM said that the role of OPTCL to the State’s transmission infrastructure is significant.

In 2000, the state had 16 lakh consumers, but now this number has increased to 97 lakh. Similarly, there were only 80 grids, today 194 grid substations are functioning. The transformation capacity has increased from 6,125 MVA to 25,800 MVA and transmission line from 9400 circuit km to 16,300 circuit km. The OPTCL has demonstrated its expertise in the field of power transmission and has created extensive employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Dev, Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, SSEPD Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, MLA Susant Kumar Rout, Additional Chief Secretary Energy Nikunja Bihari Dhal, OPTCL CMD Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Senior officers and employees of OPTCL were present.

