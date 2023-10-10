Former DGP of Odisha Sarat Chandra Mishra passes away

Bhubaneswar: The former Director General of Police of Odisha Sarat Chandra Mishra passed away on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.

According to reliable reports, Sarat Mishra breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he was being treated for dengue.

The former DGP was born on June 30, 1936. It is worth mentioning that he breathed his last at 7:22 am, said reliable reports.

Mishra was a 1959 batch IPS officer, said reports. Sarat Chandra Mishra worked in different capacities in the Indian Embassy in the United States of America and in Bangladesh

He was also a part of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (abbreviated RAW) is the foreign intelligence agency of India, before retired as a DG Police.

It is worth mentioning that he has written many books and travelogues.