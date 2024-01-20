Former BJP MP Anadi Sahu passes away in Cuttack

Cuttack: Former BJP MP and Indian Police Service officer Anadi Sahu passed away in Cuttack on Saturday. He took his last breath at his residence at CDA Sector 6 in Cuttack. He passed away at the age of 83. According to reports, he had been ill for a long time.

He was elected as the Lok Sabha MP from Brahampur. He was also an officer of the Indian Police Service and received the President’s Medal for his distinguished service

Sahu is also known for some of his literary works in the Odia language such as Jungali Sahara, Jarasandha, Maya, Tandaba, Munda Mekhla. His short story collections are Pandur Balay, Chakadola, and Natjanu.