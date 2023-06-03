Balasore train accident: PM Modi hails Odisha govt, local residents for rescue operation & help

Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Odisha government and local residents for taking all possible efforts for the swift action for rescue operation following train accident at Bahanaga of Balasore district.

While speaking to the media persons after reviewing situation at the accident site and meeting the injured persons at the Balasore District Headquarter Hospital today, Modi said, “I thank Odisha government and local administration for doing their best to help the people. I also thank the local residents from the bottom of my heart because during this time of tragedy be it blood donation or help during rescue operation, they have done everything to their capacity. Their timely helped to accelerate the rescue operation work.”

Apart from expressing deep grief over the rail accident, the Prime Minister also assured all kind of support for the victims and also said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the accident.

PM @narendramodi expressed grief over the rail accident and assured all kind of support for the victims and also said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the accident.#TrainAccident#BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/thnokIyLQx — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 3, 2023

It is to be noted here that while hundreds of local residents, keeping asides their work, joined in the rescue operation, hundreds of them especially the young volunteers rushed to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital late night and donated blood with the aim to help the injured persons’ treatment.

Meanwhile the Indian Railways informed that the death toll in the train tragedy that occurred after several coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed at Bahanaga in Balasore district last evening rose to 288 while 747 people have been injured along with 56 grievously injured.