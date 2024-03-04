Five OAS officers transferred, get new appointments in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today transferred and gave new appointments to as many as Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers.

As per the notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department, Sayed Md. Aqdas, OAS (SS), Additional Commissioner, Settlement and Consolidation in the Office of RDC (CD), Cuttack UoT as Secretary, CDA, Cuttack is now posted as Special Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack and allowed to remain in additional charge of Land Reforms Commissioner, Odisha, Cuttack. The posting of Sayed Md. Aqdas, OAS (SS) as Secretary, CDA, Cuttack, made vide the GA & PG Department Notilication No.6237/SCS dated 22.02.2024, is hereby cancelled.

Likewise, Jugaleswari Das, OAS (SS), Registrar, GM University, Sambalpur UoT as Director, Revenue Officer Training lnstitute (ROTI), Bhubaneswar is now posted as Director, ESl, Bhubaneswar. The posting of Jugaleswari Das, OAS (SS) as Director, Revenue Officers’ Training lnstitute (ROTI), Bhubaneswar, made vide the GA & PG Department Notification No.6238/SCS dated 22.02.2024, is hereby cancelled.

Jyotirmayee Pradhan, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, Agriculture & FE Department is transferred and posted as Secretary, CDA, Cuttack on foreign service terms & conditions, the notification said adding that Sasmita Sahoo, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, Agriculture & FE Department is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, BMC, Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.

Likewise, Atasi Das, OAS (S), Joint Secretary lo Government, OLL & C Department with additional charge of Joint Director, Culture has been transferred and posted as Joint SRC, O/o the SRC, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.