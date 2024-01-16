MoU signed between KIIT University and UltraTech 

Bhubaneswar: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the KIIT University and UltraTech Cement Limited at KIIT campus today.

As per the agreement, the two organizations will work together in research and innovation. On this occasion, a Centre of Excellence was also launched.

Engineer Pradeep Kumar Jha, East B Zonal Head Engineer of UltraTech Cement Limited, Saranjit Singh, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of KIIT University, Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, the Registrar of KIIT, Soumyendu Shankar Ray, the Director General of KSP, Dr Sanjib Moulick the Dean of the School of Civil Engineering of KIIT University along with the students of the institute took witnessed the signing of the MoU.