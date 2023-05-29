First case by Odisha Vigilance! TPCODL official arrested for taking bribe through PhonePe

Nayapalli: Odisha Vigilance has arrested two officials of TPCODL in Bhubaneswar on Monday on charges of receiving bribe though PhonePe. This is the first case in the history of Odisha Vigilance that the anti-corruption agency arrested corrupt officials for receiving bribe on digital mode.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tarun Ranjan Nayak, who is working as OAG-III, O/O GRF, TPCODL, Nayapalli of Bhubaneswar, and his associate Sailaja Muduli.

The Vigilance officers arrested them while demanding and accepting bribe Rs.10,000 from a complainant through Phonepe (Digital mode) of Muduli for processing the grievance application of the complainant in getting new electricity connection to his residence.

On May 28, Nayak demanded bribe Rs.10,000 from the complainant to be paid through PhonePe, in order to register a case at GRF/Ombudsman TPCODL, assuring to pass favourable orders for new electricity connection to his house.

Finding no other alternative, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance Authority and paid the demanded bribe Rs 10,000 in the given PhonePe number of his associate Muduli.

Thereafter, Nayak received the grievance application from the complainant and was nabbed by the Vigilance team.

It is suspected that Nayak was habitually taking bribe via PhonePe through his associate Sailaja Muduli, which is under verification.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case no 14/23 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Both the accused persons Nayak and Muduli have been arrested and will be forwarded to court today. Detailed report follows.