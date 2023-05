Karanjia Tehsildar under Vigilance scanner, Raid underway in two places

Karanjia: The tehsildar of Karanjia is under Odisha Vigilance scanner for accumulating disproportionate assets. The tehsildar is Charles Nayak.

A vigilance team is conducting simultaneous raids at his government quarters in Mayurbhanj’s Karanjia and ancestral home in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

More reports awaited.

