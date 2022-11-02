Female Elephant falls into well, dies in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: Carcass of female elephant has been recovered from an open well near Daleidihi village under Saranda forest division in Rairangpur here in Odisha today.

According to reports, on Tuesday night, a herd of 12 elephants had came near the village from the nearby forest.Later, the female elephant fell into the open well which is situated near the village.

After the female elephant fell into the well, the herd tried to help the female tusker, but the effort was in vain.

After hours of struggle to save the tusker, the herd left the site and returned back to the jungle.

This morning, when the villagers came to the open well to get drinking water, they saw the lifeless body of the female elephant.

Soon, they informed the Forest department about the incident, on being informed the Forest officials reached the spot and rescued the carcass of the elephant through a Joseph Cyril Bamford (JCB) machine from the open well.

The female elephant will be buried after the post mortem is done, said Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Naveen Chandra Nayak