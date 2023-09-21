Expelled MLAs Soumya Ranjan & Sudhansu Sekhar to get new seats in Odisha assembly

Bhubaneswar: Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Remuna MLA Sudhansu Sekhar Parida, who were expelled from the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) earlier today, will get new seats in the Odisha assembly hall.

It is to be noted here that the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will begin from tomorrow and will continue till October 4. The MLAs have been allotted seats in the Assembly hall as per their parties. The legislators of particular party seat together. However, the seats of the Khandapada MLA and Remuna MLA will be changed. They will no longer sit near the BJD MLAs as they have been expelled from the party.

The seats of Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Sudhansu Sekhar Parida will be changed and they will be given news seats after BJD informs the speaker of the house about the expulsions of the two legislators.

Notably, Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik today expelled Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Sudhansu Sekhar Parida for their alleged anti-people activities.

Also Read: President Murmu Congratulates Odia Scientist Swati Nayak For Getting Norman Borlaug Field Award 2023