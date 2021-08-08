Engineering colleges to reopen in Odisha from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: All the Technical Universities in Odisha to reopen from tomorrow for the final year students, informed the Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

All the technical universities, engineering and professional colleges, polytechnics and diploma institutions and ITIs in the state, under the administrative control of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department will reopen their respective institutions for the final year students.

The institutions have been directed to maintain social distancing and proper sanitization in the classrooms and laboratories regularly. They will have to follow the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) issued for reopening the institutions.

The hostels of the Technical Universities also have been permitted to reopen across the State from tomorrow by following Covid protocols.