Engineering colleges to reopen in Odisha from tomorrow

By WCE 3
Supreme Court on CA exam
Photo: IANS

Bhubaneswar: All the Technical Universities in Odisha to reopen from tomorrow for the final year students, informed the Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

All the technical universities, engineering and professional colleges, polytechnics and diploma institutions and ITIs in the state, under the administrative control of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department will reopen their respective institutions for the final year students.

Related News

Koraput coffee aroma to make entry in international market

Alignment of coastal highway in Odisha finalised after 6…

The institutions have been directed to maintain social distancing and proper sanitization in the classrooms and laboratories regularly. They will have to follow the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) issued for reopening the institutions.

The hostels of the Technical Universities also have been permitted to reopen across the State from tomorrow by following Covid protocols.

You might also like
State

Truck hits bike in Odisha’s Keonjhar, Couple dies

State

Koraput coffee aroma to make entry in international market

State

Odisha to witness light to moderate rainfall over next two days

State

Alignment of coastal highway in Odisha finalised after 6 years 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.