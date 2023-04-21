Elephant tramples youth to death in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident an elephant trampled a youth in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place in a cashew gardern in the forest near Gurilo village under Hindol forest range.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Samal.

As per reports, the youth had gone to the cashew farming area to collect cashew when a tusker attacked and trampled him.

Following his death, the angry mob blocked the Purunakatak Angul road at Satamaili Chowk keeping the body on the road demanding compensation for the family of the deceased.

After getting information the Forest Department officials and the Police officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the protestors.