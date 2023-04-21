Respite from heatwave in Odisha! IMD issues thunderstorm with rain warning

Bhubaneswar: In a sigh of relief from the scorching heatwave in Odisha, the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Yellow warning for thunderstorms with rain for 16 districts of the State.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Nuapada, Balangi, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar, said the latest bulletin of IMD.

The yellow warning for thunderstorms with rain has been issued till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the weatherman informed that the temperature across Odisha dropped to below 40 degree Celsius today. While Nuapada reported today’s highest temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Jharsuguda (38.6), Paralakhemundi (37.7) and Sundergarh (37.5).

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack witnessed temperatures of 36.1 and 34 degree Celsius today.

