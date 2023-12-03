Elephant falls into ditch in Sundergarh, rescue operation on

An elephant fell into a ditch near Bhadrapada under Sadar forest range in Sundergarh district last night

Elephant falls into ditch in Sundergarh
Sundergarh: An elephant fell into a ditch near Bhadrapada under Sadar forest range in Sundergarh district last night.

According to locals, the elephant had come to the field in search of food and fell inside the ditch.

The locals who were walking into the field, spotted the elephant and informed the forest department about it.

On being informed about the incident, the forest department came to rescue the tusker and the operation is still on.

