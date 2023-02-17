Elephant falls into pit and struggles to get up, JCB comes to rescue

Several animals often face trouble in the wild, but only a few come to the surface. In the plethora of such stories, many elephant rescue stories might have caught your attention every now and then. Now, yet another video featuring an elephant rescue has come to light and is winning hearts online. The elephant falls into pit and struggles to get up, but is unable to due to the rain. What happens next will leave you smiling.

Shared on Twitter by IFS Sudha Ramen, the adorable clip shows one such rescue operation of an elephant who fell into a pit. The animal can be seen trying to get up but fails to do so as the hole is slippery due to the rain. Further in the footage, a team of rescuers, who seems to be from the forest department, can be seen using a JCB to help push the tusker up.

The caption of the post reads, “When it comes to forest and wildlife, things are not predictable, and the rule book will be of less help in those cases. Previous work experience and some presence of mind might work well. This is one such case, that happened in Coorg sometime back.”

This is one such case, happened in Coorg sometime back.

So far the clip has garnered more than 2.1 million views and tons of comments. One user wrote, “Wonderful to see the most sentient animal rescued” and another comment read, “Wow… it’s so grateful… it turned back to show its gratitude before moving out.”

A third person wrote, “Smile and tears at the same time on my face. Heartwarming to see” and a fourth user commented, “Heartening! Did the elephant try to thank the machine or try to threaten?”