Electricity tariff cut in Odisha! Retail supply tariff in domestic category reduced by 10 paise in each slab, check details

Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for the people of the Odisha, the Orissa Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has cut the electricity tariff.

The retail supply tariff in domestic category has been reduced by 10 paise in each slab, informed the OERC. Below are the full details.

Retail Supply Tariff:

The retail supply tariff in Domestic category has been reduced by 10 paise in each slab. The retail supply tariff of all other categories has not been revised. The tariff of those categories has remained constant for three years including the ensuing year for FY 2024-25. The fixed monthly charges for BPL consumers has been reduced from Rs.80/- to Rs.70/- per month. The consumers who will opt for E-bill shall get a rebate of Rs.10/- per bill. The premium of Green Energy tariff has been reduced from 25 paise per unit to 20 paise per unit. The EV charging tariff has been reduced Rs.5.50 per unit to Rs.5.00 per unit. Consumers with pre-paid meters shall get 4% rebate on pre-paid amount and the LT domestic and single-phase general-purpose consumers shall continue to get 4% digital payment rebate. The cold storage tariff had been reduced by Rs.1.60 per unit from Rs.4.60 per unit to Rs.3.00 per unit. Mega lift point consumers shall get a rebate of Rs.2.00/- per unit and after that they shall get reduced tariff of Rs.3.80 per unit. No demand charge shall be levied. Rural LT domestic consumers shall get a rebate 10 paise per unit if the bill is paid by due date. LT Industrial (S) and LT Industrial (M) Supply Consumers shall avail a rebate of 10 paisa per unit for all the units consumed, if their monthly operating load factor is more than 40% if paid within due date. The Commercial, Industrial and Consumers provided with smart meters having MD > 10KW, are eligible to get a ToD rebate of 10 paise/unit in Energy Charge during Solar Hours. The above consumers shall pay a ToD surcharge of 20 paise/unit during Peak Hours. The ToD rebate and surcharge shall not be applicable during Normal Hours. The hours in a day has been defined as follows:

00 AM to 4.00 PM – Solar Hours

After 4.00 PM upto 6.00 PM – Normal Hours

After 6.00 PM upto 12.00 Midnight- Peak Hours

After 12.00 Midnight before 8.00 AM next day – Normal Hours 13.

All HT industrial consumers (Steel Plant) without CGP having Contract Demand (CD) of 1 MVA and above shall get a rebate on energy charge on achieving the load factor as given below:

The above rebate shall be applicable on total consumption of energy. Load reduction shall not be permitted to such category of industry for availing this rebate during the financial year 2024-25.

Further, for Aluminium Industries (Arc furnace) connected at 33 KV level without CGP having CD more than 1 MVA and upto 6 MVA shall be eligible for a rebate of 10% on entire energy consumption beyond 85% load factor.

All the industrial consumers drawing power at EHT level shall be eligible for a rebate of 10 paise per unit (kVAh) for all the units consumed in excess of 80% of load factor.

Bulk Supply Tariff :

The Bulk Supply Price (BSP) of DISCOMs has been revised as follows:

TPCODL – 315.00 paise per kWh

TPNODL – 350.00 paise per kWh

TPWODL – 380.00 paise per kWh

TPSODL – 200.00 paise per kWh

The all Odisha average BSP has been reduced marginally to 328.20 paise per unit from 329.00 paise per unit.

Transmission Tariff:

Transmission tariff has remained unrevised at 24 paise per unit.

OHPC Tariff

The average tariff charge of OHPC has increased from 93.49 paise per unit to 93.67 paise per unit.

OPGC Tariff

Last year the annual capacity charge was Rs.291.95 Crores and energy charge was 167.16 paise per unit.

Macro Statistics