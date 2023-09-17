Dead body found in coach toilet of Chennai-Puri express in Puri

Puri: A dead body has been recovered from the toilet of Chennai-Puri Express train at Puri railway station on Sunday morning.

A staff of the Indian railway found the man’s body inside the lavatory of AC-3 coach of the train and informed the GRP about the incident.

On being informed, the GRP reached the site and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The police have registered an un-natural death case. The deceased identity has not been ascertained yet.