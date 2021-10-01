Dhauli Acid attack: Odisha Police arrest accused from Gujarat

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: In the Dhauli Acid attack of August 12, Dhauli Police arrested the accused from Gujarat. Earlier in August a girl from Baliapada had gone to visit Dhauli with her lover when the boy had allegedly thrown acid on the girl for which she sustained burn injury.

The accused has been identified as Papuni Rout.

It is to be noted that on August 12 the girl had been attacked with acid at Dhauli on the outskirts of the capital city of Odisha. Reportedly, verbal spat erupted between the two as the boy wanted to forcibly take her to his home. The spat took an ugly turn and the youth allegedly threw attack on the girl leaving her injured.

On being informed, Dhauli police reached the spot, rescued the victim and admitted her to Capital hospital for treatment. However, later she was shifted to SCB Medical and College in Cuttack.

The two had reportedly married in the Court about one year ago. However, their family members were against the relationship, reports said.

Also read: Girl elopes with mason who was working in their house in Odisha’s Ganjam, Marries in Court 
You might also like
State

Khordha Police destructs seized explosives in abandoned stone quarry

State

LIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for this post to get a salary of Rs 75 lakh

State

40 passengers narrowly escape as bus skids off road in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

State

Body of teacher found hanging in locked room in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.