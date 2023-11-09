Devotees will be allowed to entry Puri Gundicha temple from Rath Yatra 2024: SJTA chief 

Puri: Devotees will be allowed to enter the Shree Gundicha temple from the Rath Yatra 2024, informed chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Das today.

While speaking to the reporters after a meeting in this regard with the concerned officials, Das said that the Shree Gundicha Temple’s developmental work will begin soon and it is most likely to take five to six months to complete.

Developmental work at the Shree Gundicha Temple includes the kitchen of the temple, the place where vegetables are cut, the place where people have Prasad and the path on which deities are taken in pahandi, he added.

The SJTA chief further said that the development of the park and a hall is under construction in the park where religious activities can be held all around the year will also be part of the developmental work and it can be termed as the ‘Nabakalebara of Shree Gundicha Temple,’ which is expected to complete much before the Rath Yatra 2024 following which the devotees will be permitted to enter the shrine.