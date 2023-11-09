Public Health SE Biswabandhu Panigrahi arrested for amassing 338% disproportionate assets

Bhubaneswar: Biswabandhu Panigrahi, Superintending Engineer (SE), PH, O/o EIC, PH Division, Bhubaneswar, was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge of Vigilance in Bhubaneswar.

Panigrahi was arrested for possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 338% of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No.11 dated 09.11.2023 was registered against Biswabandhu Panigrahi and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 P.C. Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores were unearthed in the name of Panigrahi and his family members;

Double storeyed building with area approx 2500 Sqft. over plot No.9505, House No.G/L-73 at VSS Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

Agreement made with Assotech and advance Rs. 39 Lakhs paid by Sri Panigrahi to purchase 3-BHK Flat in name of his spouse in Tower No.B5-0202 of Assotech Pride, Rudrapur, Bhubaneswar.

One single storeyed building over plot No.1472/4523 at Mathasahi, Bhadrak.

6 plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak were found.

Bank, Postal & Insurance deposits worth Rs.4.02 Crore.

Cash Rs.3,18,000.

Gold jewellery weighing approx 421 gms including 269 gm gold found from locker.

1 four wheeler & 4 two wheelers and household articles worth approx Rs.17 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of the SE were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 338% in excess of his known sources of income.

Investigation of the case is in progress.