Dense fog warning in Odisha for tomorrow, see details here

Bhubaneswar: There is a dense fog warning in Odisha for tomorrow that is Wednesday said reliable reports in this regard on Tuesday. Due to the high amount of water vapour in the atmosphere Odisha shall experience dense fog said reports.

The water vapor in the atmosphere fog is forming in many parts of the state. Because of this, in some areas, it is difficult to leave the house in the morning. A yellow warning has been issued to 12 districts due to heavy fog tomorrow (Wednesday).

The places to which warning has been issued are: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and Kandhamal. There is an alert as regard to dense fog and these places have been warned about dense fog.

The Nilachakra of Puri Jagannath Temple became invisible from Bada Danda today due to a dense blanket of fog enveloping the entire holy city.

Traffic snarls were experienced due to the thick fog. People felt as if the Jagannath Temple had disappeared. The roads leading to Puri were so heavily enveloped with fog that the commuters and tourists faced a lot of problems.

The entire state was enveloped in a dense blanket of fog today. Many places in Odisha including the state capital experienced problems in road visibility.