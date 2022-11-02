Deadly accident in Begunia: 3 dead, 1 injured

Begunia: A terrifying accident occurred on the Khordha-Balangir highway today which has killed multiple people and left one injured.

A per the reports, the accident occurred on the highway passing through Begunia at 4 AM. The car was heading towards Nayagarh from Bhubaneswar.

According to reliable sources, a car and a mini truck carrying soft drinks collided head on near Panchukot village in Bolgarh.

Three people died on the spot due to the severity of the accident. One person was severely injured. The injured has been rushed to the Khurda District Headquarter Hospital.

The identities of the deceased have not been confirmed yet. However, since the car involved in the accident has a Gujarat registration number, there is a possibility that the people involved in the accident might have been from Gujarat.

The reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained.

This is a developing story and further reports are awaited.