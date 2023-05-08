Cyclonic Storm likely in BoB on May 10: IMD

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic storm is likely in Bay of Bengal on May 10 and it will move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The IMD has said that a fresh low-pressure area will form over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea today under the influence of a cyclonic circulation active in the region.

The low pressure is expected to intensify into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the South Andaman Sea around 9 May. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the Central Bay of Bengal. This cyclonic storm will be called as Cycone Mocha. The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area.

According to weather report, cyclone Mocha is expected to make landfall in the coastal belt of Bangladesh-Myanmar by the end of next week.

Due to the cyclonic disturbance, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman sea from May 7. The weather office also said that the sea condition is likely to be “very rough to high” over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea from May 10 to 12.

According to IMD, there is no immediate threat to Odisha yet. However, whether the state will be affected by the cyclone will be known after its route is known.