Cyclone Mocha by May 9, Low pressure to form over Bay of Bengal tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The cyclone Mocha will likely form over the Bay of Bengal by May 9. According to the Indian Meteorological Centre, a cyclonic circulation is currently active in the over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. It is going to condense further into a low pressure over the same region by tomorrow morning. By May 9, the low pressure will concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal, which will further intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal.

Advertisement

The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly. IMD has not issued any warning for Odisha yet.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands expected to receive rainfall on 7 May and heavy to very heavy rainfall during May 8-11 under the influence of this system. Wind speed is likely to reach 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on May 7. The Wind speed would gradually increase becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea from 9th onwards and Wind speed would further increase gradually becoming 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from May 10 onwards.

According to IMD, the sea condition will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea during 08th-09th May and very rough to high over north Andaman Sea from May 10 onwards. so, the fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers have been warned not to venture into the Southeast Bay of Bengal, the nearby Central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea for the time being.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also asked the coastal and adjoining district administrations to remain on high alert. The CM chaired a high-level review meeting to oversee the preparedness of the departments for the summer cyclone.

Also Read: Cyclone Mocha: Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, low pressure area tomorrow