Cuttack Bhubaneswar Commissionerate police issues helpline to inform about illegal manufacture of firecrackers

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The twin city that is Cuttack Bhubaneswar Commissionerate police has issued a helpline to inform about the illegal manufacture of firecrackers ahead of Diwali.

The twin city Commissionerate police DCP has appealed to the people to inform them about the illegal manufacturing of firecrackers. Further a helpline number has been issued.

The helpline number is: 7077798111

The Commissionerate police has further informed that the name and address of the person giving the information shall not be made public and his/her whereabouts shall be kept a secret.

On getting the information, the Commissionerate police shall immediately conduct a raid in the said area. Strict action shall be taken against illegal and without licences manufacture of sale of firecrackers, added the Commisionerate police.