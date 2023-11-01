Black pulsar gang in Odisha active yet again, snatch away Rs. 60,000 from woman

Jaleswar: In a shocking incident, the black pulsar gang in Odisha is active yet again, snatched away Rs. 60,000 from woman in Balasore district on Monday, said reliable reports in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that the robbery occurred while the woman was returning with the money from Punjab National Bank at Court Bazar under Jaleswar police station.

It is worth mentioning here that the miscreants were riding a black pulsar. The Jaleswar police has reached the spot and the investigation into the matter is underway.

The much talked about ‘Black Pulsar’ fear had struck the denizens of the capital city of Odisha Bhubaneswar, a gold chain had been looted.

Women travelling alone on the streets in Bhubaneswar are now being targeted. The incident took place in April, 2023 while dropping her daughter off for tuition.

The gold chain was snatched off the woman’s neck by Black Pulsar riding miscreants. The incident took place in Palashpalli area under ​​Airport police station limits.

After the woman who was the victim of the robbery complained to the police station, the police started an investigation.

